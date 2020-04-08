Five minutes with: QTA's membership service manager

WE WANTED to shine a light on some of the hard work that's going on behind the scenes during this pandemic.

Today we chatted with Lisa Fraser, the Membership Service Manager from the Queensland Trucking Association.

What's your role at the QTA entail?

I am the Membership Service Manager which is a broad role that includes everything from co-ordinating projects and events, travelling around the state helping members out and managing social media coverage.

My goals is to ensure we provided relevant, personalised and responsive services to our members.

How/where/when did your interest in transport start?

I grew up in the livestock transport industry in Warwick and have always loved trucks, appreciated what they do and how important they are to the country.

What are some of the highlights so far/what are you most proud of?

I am proud to be a Fraser and have carried on the tradition of working in road transport.

I'm most proud that the values instilled in me by my parents and grandparents of hard work, honesty and commitment.

They reflect who I am and the way I work every day.

What are the some of the biggest issues for your members around COVID-19?

Providing reliable information to give them the security that they can continue "business as usual" during this time.

Big issues are interpreting directives from government around access and border control protocols.

What are some of the wins for the QTA so far during the pandemic?

Our members being able to rely on us as a trusted source of information and communicating information to them in a responsive and concise manner that is easy to digest.

What are you still fighting for?

At all hours of the day, we will continue to troubleshoot any issues that the road freight industry experiences during this time to make sure fleets can keep moving around the country to deliver essential supplies into our communities.

Any final words/tips for those wondering how to get through it?

Keep doing what you've always done in a safe, efficient and productive way.

Clearly hygiene guidelines are extremely important.

Remember that the you are performing an essential service and all professional truck drivers are on the front line doing an outstanding job.

We encourage everyone to join our #salutetruckdriversau campaign when posting on social media.