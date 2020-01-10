8 top truckin’ things to do

1. January 18: Tooradin Tractor Pull and Truck Show

•WHERE: Rutter Reserve Tooradin, Victoria.

THE Tooradin Tractor Pull and Truck Show has been an annual event since 1998 and has grown into a fabulous family day packed with lots of fun things to see and do.

It is a non-profit event that is run by a committee of local community people, putting all proceeds back into local clubs, schools, and various charities.

Entry is $35 for adults, $10 for children and $65 for a family.

Pre-purchase tickets at www.ticketebo.com.au.

2. January 25: Koroit Truck Show

WHERE: Koroit Footy Ground, Warnambool.

ONE of the most exciting days of the year on the Australia Day long weekend so come to see what this fantastic family friendly event has to offer.

Trucks, cars, bikes and lots more to see. There will be a truck show and shine, live music and more.

Go to the Koroit Truck Show Facebook page for all the details or email koroittruckshow@gmail.com.

3. February 1 and 2: Longwarry Heritage Truck and Vehicle Display

WHERE: Longwarry, Victoria, Recreation Reserve, Collette St.

SEE heritage trucks on show in Longwarry.

Vehicles must be 25 years or older.

Includes steam and stationary engines, entertainment, food and drinks, children’s entertainment as well as a Sunday swap meet and market.

For details phone Peter on 0419 001 948, Owen on 0429 948 661, email phfarleysonsptyltd@bigpond.com or see the event’s Facebook page.

4. February 9: Canberra Rise Above Cancer Convoy

WHERE: Exhibition Park in Canberra (EPIC), ACT.

THE Rise Above Convoy for Cancer Families is an annual event to raise money and awareness for Rise Above – Capital Region Cancer Relief.

Convoy starts at Beard at 10am, bound for Exhibition Park In Canberra (EPIC).

The event includes live music, kids’ entertainment and more.

Details at facebook.com/riseabovecancerconvoy.

Rise Above Cancer Convoy for 2018

5. February 15: Boyup Brook Ute and Truck Muster

WHERE: Boyup Brook, WA

THE Boyup Brook Ute and Truck Muster will be held during the Boyup Brook Country Music Festival.

Truck registration from 8am at Old Railway Staton. Includes parade through town continuing to Hockey Oval on Jackson St. $10,000 in prizes more than 13 categories.

Go to www.countrymusicwa.com.au/ute-and-truck-muster for more details.

6. FEBRUARY 15: National Road Freighters Association 2020 Conference

WHERE: Macquarie Inn Dubbo, 8am

THE National Road Freighters Association 2020 Conference and AGM will include a forum conducted with some of industry decision makers.

RSVP January 15 to George Birkbeck glenmorehomestead@bigpond.com.

7. February 29: Heywood Truck and Ute Show

WHERE: Heywood, Victoria, Keywood Rec Reserve.

THERE’S heaps to see at the truck show which includes a street parade, trade, food and market stalls, Victoria title woodchop, vintage tractor pull, circus, Lightning McQueen, Bullet Burnout Truck, Flair Riders, bucking bull and live music from Bo Jenkins.

For truck show details go to the event’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/heywoodtruckandute.show

8. FEBRUARY 29: Australian Road Transport Heritage Centre Truck Show and Tractor Pull

WHERE: Gundagai Showgrounds

THE Australian Road Transport Heritage Truck Show and Tractor Pull event includes Truck Show n Shine, Vintage Truck Pull, Ladies Tractor Pull, 4WD Ute Pull, stationary engines, swap meet and market stalls, children’s amusements and heavy horse events.

For further information email info@arthc.com.au, go to the ARTHC website at www.arthc.com.au or phone 02 6067 2106.