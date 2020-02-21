7 truckin things to do

Macks from all over Australia will Muster in Kyabram across the weekend of March 21-22

1. February 29: Australian Road Transport Heritage Centre Truck Show and Tractor Pull

WHERE: Gundagai Showgrounds

THE event includes Truck Show n Shine, a vintage truck pull, ladies tractor pull, 4WD Ute Pull, stationary engines, swap meet and market stalls, children’s amusements and heavy horse events.

More details at www.arthc.com.au or by phoning 02 6067 2106.

2. March 8: Clunes Historic Vehicle Show

WHERE: Clunes Showgrounds Victoria

PRESENTED by the Ballarat branch of the Historic Commercial Vehicle Club of Australia, the 10th running of the annual event will feature vintage and classic vehicles, trucks, cars, caravans, stationary engines, memorabilia and ride-on racing mowers display.

It will also include children’s entertainment.

Admission $10 adults.

For further info email hampstead1856@hotmail.com or see the HCVC Facebook page.

3. March 15: Harden Truck and Tractor Show

•WHERE: Harden Murrumburrah Showgrounds, Woolrych St, Murrumburrah.

THE show will have displays of all makes of vintage, classic and working trucks, buses, fire engines, military vehicles, tractors, stationary engines and classic cars.

More details at www.facebook.com/Trucktractorclub.

4. March 21: Kyabram Mack Muster

WHERE: Kyabram Showgrounds

THE weekend will feature White and associated truck brands as well as all other trucks, buses, cars, tractors and memorabilia displays.

It’s open from 9am both days.

5. March 28: Crawlin The Hume

•WHERE: Campbellfield and Albury

RELIVE the old route from Campbellfield to Albury and see some fantastic vintage trucks as they make their way up the Hume.

This event is free for the public to come and watch these magnificent trucks as they travel on their journey up the Hume.

Entry is $50 per vehicle or $60, which includes the Saturday night dinner at Albury Race Club. Entries close February 29, 2020.

For more information and entry forms go to the Facebook page Crawlin The Hume 2020 or contact Robert French on 0409 380 090 or Trevor Davis on 0419 506 516.

6. March 29: Penrith Working Truck Show

•WHERE: Museum of Fire

THE Penrith Working Truck Show is back again for 2020. The event showcases the best of the transport industry with huge B-doubles, custom trucks and fire engines on show.

More details at pwts.com.au

7. June 6: 2020 Victorian Truck Driver’s Memorial

•WHERE: Alexandra, Victoria

APPLICATIONS to have your loved one’s name appear upon the wall for this year’s service will close on March 30.

Applicants can contact Bette Phillips-Campbell on 03 969 295 500 or 0409 788 883 for more details.