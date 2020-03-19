7 issues the QTA is fighting for during COVID-19 crisis

Mr Mahon said ports were expecting trade to pick up in the next week or so with ships from China set to arrive.

WE ARE living through unusual circumstances right now and life as we know it has been disrupted for many of us.

While many in our industry are working around the clock to replenish supermarkets with essential goods, many are also beginning to struggle as work dries up.

Between his meetings with State and Federal Governments to make sure transport is looked after in stimulus packages, Big Rigs sat down with Queensland Trucking Association chief executive officer Gary Mahon for an update on what he’s fighting for.

KEEPING CANBERRA INFORMED

Mr Mahon gave “credit where credit is due” to the governments, both State and Federal, for acting so decisively to support the industry during the pandemic circumstances.

“I think this pandemic illustrates how our truckies are on the front line, are first responders, it couldn’t be more evident,” he said.

He said we as an industry “always knew how important they are” but others in the country are now, more than ever, seeing the value of Australia’s transport industry.

Mr Mahon said the impact of COVID-19 seemed disproportionate.

“There are those that are really hurting, like those in port trade, but others are going really strong and employing more drivers,” he said.

He said he expected port trade to pick up again in the next week or so, due to ships from China not being far away.

CHANGES TO ACCESS

The QTA fully supported the Palaszczuk Government’s plan to introduce urgent reforms to help ensure supermarkets stay well stocked to deal with the unprecedented demand for groceries.

The law, to come into effect on Saturday, will allow loading docks and distribution centres supplying supermarkets to operate 24 hours a day when necessary.

Mr Mahon said they were also advocating for changes to access, to allow larger combinations with multiple trailers in routes to move freight more efficiently.

Mr Mahon said it was “unhelpful” to add more pressure to drivers already working to their limits.

The changes will be in place for three months and then the situation will be reviewed.

Mr Mahon said another “small but important relief” for road train operations was the changes to amendments to the Heavy Vehicle (Mass Dimension and Loading) National Regulation (the MDL Regulation), increased mass on steer access for road train prime movers to 7.1t.

He said TMR have confirmed they are going to fix the issue and allow 7.1t on the steering axle when combinations are broken down from a road train to a smaller combination.

ROAD SAFETY ENFORCEMENT

The QTA is appealing for police to exercise discretion when it comes to minor matters as these “are special times”.

REGO RELIEF

Mr Mahon said in order to help with cash flow and to keep fleets moving, the QTA was asking for a six month registration waiver.

If a waiver was not possible, then a 50 per cent discount on costs.

“If drivers aren’t able to pay their registration costs then vehicles will be taken off the roads and we do not want that to happen at this time,” he said.

PAYROLL TAX WAIVER

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland has been advocating for a six month freeze on payroll tax for businesses with wages up to five million dollars, protecting between 150,000 to 580,000 Queensland jobs.

Mr Mahon said the QTA “joined the chorus” as transport also needed to be included in this level of relief.

Road freight is tough on all fleets, whether they are large or small, so he said the QTA was asking that larger fleets also be included in the exemptions.

GET ROADING UNDERWAY

Mr Mahon said while social distancing might have an impact on such things are infrastructure projects, the QTA was keen on road projects getting underway.

“We want shovels in the ground and important road projects getting started,” he said.

He said road and bridge projects were of particular importance to keep freight moving around the country.

SMALL BUSINESSES ASSISTANCE

Pay attention to the best guidance for minimum risk for transmission of COVID-19.

Reach out if you need help, the smallest thing can be of a benefit

Plan a bit further ahead than you might otherwise do

Do the best you can to continue as a normal business

Mr Mahon said business continuity plans and forecasting was important as you just don’t know how you will be impacted

“No issue is too small so reach out if you need help,” he said.