$50m safety upgrade boost for this Qld highway

WORK will start this month on more than $50 million in safety upgrades for the Bruce Highway between Mackay and Proserpine.

The major overhaul is set to support 95 jobs in the region.

The joint Australian and Queensland Government-funded project will be built by locally-based company Vassallo Construction.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said the project would deliver a safer section of the Bruce Highway from The Leap to Careys Creek.

"We are committed to delivering the Government's $100 billion, 10-year infrastructure pipeline, which will support our economy and create jobs, particularly for those in the construction and building supply chain sectors, through the current COVID-19 outbreak," Mr McCormack said.

Dawson MP George Christensen said the suite of works between Mackay and Proserpine aimed to address safety concerns on Queensland's main north-south commuter, tourist and freight route.

