New package will benefit the Victorian transport industry

AS PART of its economic response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Victorian Government has announced $2.7 billion in additional expenditure to fund the activation of large and small shovel-ready projects around the state.

The Building Works projects will include a combination of investments in building new schools and renovating existing ones, along with upgrades to CFA and SES stations, disability accommodation, mental health, aged care facilities and other public infrastructure, creating up to 3700 new jobs.

As part of this new support package, $328 million has been allocated for resurfacing and patching roads, including 300 kilometres of regional rail improvements and repairs and maintenance across the transport network.

"The transport industry will benefit directly and indirectly through these projects with jobs in supply chains including manufacturing, logistics, transportation and warehousing," said VTA CEO Peter Anderson.

"As we all know, any time a new school, road, rail line is built, hundreds of truck movements are required to deliver construction materials, excavate soil and remove waste from sites, which translates into more work for transport operators and jobs in our sector.

"The VTA welcomes these new initiatives which will underpin the Victorian Government's Economic Survival Package that was announced to help businesses get through the massive disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic."

The Victorian Transport Association has welcomed $491 million in additional tax relief announced by Victorian Treasurer Tim Pallas to help Victorian businesses, workers and families through the coronavirus crisis.

The announcement means businesses that are participating in the JobKeeper program in Victoria will be exempt from payroll tax and the WorkCover premium on payments to employees if their staff are currently stood down.

Any payments additional to a part-time employee's usual salary will also be exempt from payroll tax and the WorkCover premium, which means businesses will not have to pay more to keep their staff on due to the scheme.

The Treasurer also announced freezes on fees and fines that were due to be increased in July at current levels, including car registration, traffic infringements, court-imposed penalties and permit fees.

The relief measures are additional to the Victorian Government's $1.7 billion economic survival and jobs package, comprising tax refunds, grants for businesses in the hardest hit sectors and opportunities for affected workers to find new jobs.

VTA chief executive Peter Anderson said while some parts of the transport industry had bee busier than ever responding to unprecedented consumer demand, others had been hit hard because of compulsory shutdowns across the country.

"The additional measures announced today will go a long way toward helping businesses manage their cash flow and be able to retain and pay their staff, which will be critical for the recovery period ahead," he said.