$3m in funding to upgrade Driver Reviver rest sites

OWNERS of Driver Reviver locations across the nation can now apply for a share of $3 million in Australian Government funding to upgrade their life-saving rest sites.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said Driver Reviver sites provide a place for drivers and their passengers to stop and have safety and fatigue breaks along their journey.

“One accident, one injury, one death is one too many and no family should have to endure the loss of a loved one on our roads,” Mr McCormack said.

“The Liberal and Nationals Government is continuing to invest in critical projects to improve road safety and minimise deaths and serious injuries from road crashes in Australia.

“Driver Reviver has been operating in Australia for 30 years and community led by hard-working volunteers from many service organisations and community groups, who give up their own time to promote road safety by providing travellers with free beverages, snacks and conversation.

“This funding will allow Driver Reviver site owners to invest in much-needed signs to promote key road safety messages and awareness of reviver sites, which in turn promotes safe driving practices – keeping people safe on our roads.

“There are around 190 Driver Reviver sites across the nation and I strongly encourage all site owners, many of whom are state and local governments, to submit their applications for funding.

“This comes at a critical time for our Driver Reviver sites, which will provide a much-needed break and cuppa for drivers, their families and friends once COVID-19 travel restrictions ease and sites start operating again.”

Assistant Minister for Road Safety and Freight Transport Scott Buchholz said Driver Reviver sites were important to tackle driver fatigue, making our roads safer.

“Driver fatigue has been identified as one of the ‘Fatal Five’ road safety factors that contribute to road trauma, contributing to up to 30 per cent of all deaths and severe injuries on our roads,” Mr Buchholz said.

“That is why we are investing in Driver Reviver sites across the country, with $1.2 million already provided through the Road Safety Awareness and Enablers Fund, $3 million in this grant round. A second round of funding to make a further $5 million available for even broader on-site upgrades, prioritising bushfire-affected sites and fitting out new sites to expand the program.

“Funding better signage and amenities for Driver Reviver locations to encourage drivers to stop and take a break will help tackle driver fatigue to reduce the number of road fatalities and serious injuries on our roads.

“Through programs such as this, we are also backing our hard-working truck drivers by providing them with the infrastructure they need and deserve to get around safely.

“This is all part of the Australian Government’s continuing commitment to improve road safety to help us move towards zero fatalities and serious injuries on our roads.”

The first round is a demand-driven grant round with applications closing May 29, 2020.

Further information, including application guidelines and submissions, is available at www.grants.gov.au.