$3.3m for seven new road safety projects

SEVEN projects aimed at reducing road trauma in Australia will benefit from funding under the Australian Government’s Road Safety Awareness and Enablers Fund (RSAEF).

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the Government was delivering on an election commitment to provide assistance to key road safety organisations, with a share of $3.3 million over four years.

“One death or one crash on our roads is one too many,” Mr McCormack said.

“The Liberal and Nationals Government places great priority on road safety and that’s why we are taking strong action to bring down the number of deaths and serious injuries from road crashes in Australia over the coming decade.

“The Road Safety Awareness and Enablers Fund plays a key role in supporting road safety action by strengthening communication in local communities.

Assistant Minister for Road Safety and Freight Transport Scott Buchholz said the Australian Government is also supporting proven programs such as the Driver Reviver program through this funding.

“The funding will help deliver and expand the Driver Reviver program by recruiting more volunteers and promoting the Driver Reviver locations around the country to combat fatigue,” Mr Buchholz said.

“Supporting the Driver Reviver program will help ensure the long term future of this program that so many Australian’s have come to rely on, especially during the Christmas holidays.

“This is just one of the seven initiatives we are supporting over the next four years to increase awareness of road trauma, educate road users and collaborate with the community on decreasing road trauma.”

An open grant round of the Road Safety Awareness and Enablers Fund closed on November 15 and successful applicants are expected to be announced by the end of the year.

The latest fund recipients are:

Driver Revivor Program, $1.2m - recruiting more volunteers and promoting the Driver Reviver locations to combat driver fatigue.

Campervan and Motorhome Club of Australia, $1m - safety awareness programs for drivers of recreational vehicles, such as caravans, campervans and motorhomes, on how to interact with road users.

Australasian College of Road Safety, $400,000 - Establish a self sustaining International Outreach Chapter in Asia to work with international organisations and Asian governments on improving road safety and health outcomes in the region.

Australian Road Safety Foundation, $200,000 - Sponsorship of Fatality Free Friday, an Australia-wide event that is recognised as Australia’s only national community based road safety program.

Traffic Management Association of Australia, $200,000 - A Road Worker Safety Campaign delivering national awareness campaigns to road users about operating safely around road workers who have been identified as a high-risk group on both urban and regional roads.

Australasian Road Safety Conference, $200,000 - Provides financial certainty for the key road safety conference for the Australia, New Zealand and Asia-Pacific region.

National Road Safety Week, $100,000 - Initiative from the Safer Australian Roads and Highways (SARAH) Group that aims to highlight the impact of road trauma and ways to reduce it.