$250m NSW highway upgrade now complete

The jointly funded $250 million Great Western Highway Safety upgrade between Katoomba and Lithgow has been delivered, with safety works at Blackheath now complete.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the recently-completed Australian and NSW Government funded works would deliver safer, faster and more reliable journeys for those travelling in, around and through the Blue Mountains.

“In 2012, the Australian and NSW Governments committed $250 million to improve traffic flow and safety on the Great Western Highway between Katoomba and Lithgow,” Mr McCormack said.

“Work started in 2013 and included a three-lane upgrade at Forty Bends and safety upgrade through Hartley Valley. Safety upgrades in Mount Victoria village and the safety upgrade work at Blackheath opened to traffic in December last year.”

Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Paul Toole said it was great to see the project hit the finish line.

“The NSW Government is continuing forward with our broader commitment to duplicate the highway between Katoomba and Lithgow to provide safer journeys for all road users,” Minister Toole said.

“As someone who drives the Great Western Highway regularly, I know this project will deliver a safer route over the mountains, and in all weather conditions.”

Liberal Senator for Western Sydney, Senator the Hon Marise Payne, said the completion of the upgrade capped off what was a mammoth infrastructure project for the Blue Mountains.

“From day one, this significant project has been all about ensuring motorists can get home safer and sooner,” Senator Payne said.

“The vital safety upgrade at Blackheath is a good example of that, with new dedicated turning lanes at the well-known Govetts Leap Road and Bundarra Street pinch point.

“This local infrastructure project is just one of many across Western Sydney which our Government has successfully delivered through our record level of investment.”

Member of the Legislative Council Shayne Mallard said the work would complement the NSW Government’s planned Great Western Highway upgrade from Katoomba to Lithgow.

“The completion of these safety upgrades goes hand-in-hand with the investment we are making in fully duplicating this 34 kilometre section of the Great Western Highway,” Mr Mallard said.