Daily Telegraph
Daily Telegraph
$1m of cannabis seized from truckie heading to Bryon Bay

17th Jan 2020 1:30 PM

A MAN will appear in court today after police seized cannabis with an estimated potential street value of $1 million when a truck was stopped near Byron Bay yesterday.

Just before 9am yesterday, Traffic and Highway Patrol officers stopped a truck on the Pacific Highway at Bangalow, due to the manner of driving.

Police spoke to the 36-year-old male driver and submitted him to a roadside drug test, which allegedly returned a positive indication.

The man was arrested, and his truck searched, revealing 145 bags of cannabis with an estimated potential street value of $1 million.

Methylamphetamine was also found.

The Marrickville man has been charged with supply a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug, two counts of drug possession (one being a commercial quantity), and driving under the influence of a prohibited drug.

He has been refused bail to appear before Byron Bay Local Court today.

