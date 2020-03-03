$1k fine for tradie caught throwing glass bottle at truck

Within a week, police identified the 22-year-old passenger of the Impreza. He was issued penalty notices for the offences of passenger not wear seatbelt ($344), and coast or throw thing onto road or into/onto a vehicle from anywhere ($780).

A TRADIE has been fined more than $1000 for several offences after he was caught throwing a glass bottle at a B-double truck on dashcam.

The Daily Telegraph reported that police hunted down the 22-year-old after the footage was posted to social media.

Police said just before 11am on February 25, the truckie was merging onto the Hume Highway south of Williamson Road at Ingleburn when the man leaned out of the front passenger seat of a Subaru Impreza and threw the drink at the truck, hitting its windscreen.

Police said just before 11am on February 25, the truckie was merging onto the Hume Highway south of Williamson Road at Ingleburn when the man leaned out of the front passenger seat of a Subaru Impreza and threw the drink at the truck, hitting its windscreen.

Traffic and Highway Command Chief Inspector Philip Brooks from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command told The Daily Telegraph this was just one example of the determination police have to track down those endangering the safety of others on the roads.

“This kind of reckless behaviour could have easily led to serious injury or worse,” he said.