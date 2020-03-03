Menu
Subscribe
Login
Within a week, police identified the 22-year-old passenger of the Impreza. He was issued penalty notices for the offences of passenger not wear seatbelt ($344), and coast or throw thing onto road or into/onto a vehicle from anywhere ($780).
Within a week, police identified the 22-year-old passenger of the Impreza. He was issued penalty notices for the offences of passenger not wear seatbelt ($344), and coast or throw thing onto road or into/onto a vehicle from anywhere ($780).
News

$1k fine for tradie caught throwing glass bottle at truck

3rd Mar 2020 1:51 PM

A TRADIE has been fined more than $1000 for several offences after he was caught throwing a glass bottle at a B-double truck on dashcam.

The Daily Telegraph reported that police hunted down the 22-year-old after the footage was posted to social media.

WATCH THE VIDEO

ROAD RAGE: Police have hit this passenger with a hefty fine, after he threw a can of drink at a truck whilst leaning out the window. Full story tonight in 9 News Sydney at 6.00pm. #9News

Posted by 9 News Sydney on Monday, 2 March 2020

Police said just before 11am on February 25, the truckie was merging onto the Hume Highway south of Williamson Road at Ingleburn when the man leaned out of the front passenger seat of a Subaru Impreza and threw the drink at the truck, hitting its windscreen.

After officers identified the tradie, he was fine $344 for not wearing a seatbelt and $780 for “coast or throw thing onto road or into/onto a vehicle from anywhere”.

Traffic and Highway Command Chief Inspector Philip Brooks from the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command told The Daily Telegraph this was just one example of the determination police have to track down those endangering the safety of others on the roads.

“This kind of reckless behaviour could have easily led to serious injury or worse,” he said.

dashcam footage tradies truck driver
Big Rigs

Just In

    Just In

      Latest News

        Queensland transport companies tap into virus tax break

        Queensland transport companies tap into virus tax break

        News State government gives small businesses affected a six month breather on payroll tax.

        Licencing reforms, driver training on VTA’s agenda

        Licencing reforms, driver training on VTA’s agenda

        News Anderson outlines VTA agenda at State Conference 2020

        Transport companies should not feel pressure to restock: WRF

        Transport companies should not feel pressure to restock: WRF

        News Call for calm in the wake of panic buying by public in some sectors.

        Chicken truck blocks SE Freeway

        Chicken truck blocks SE Freeway

        News Chicken truck rolls over, blocks all city-bound lanes on SE Freeway near Crafers