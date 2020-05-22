$1.8b boost to funding for road projects

The Western Roads Federation is pleased with the Federal Government’s funding announcement today.

WESTERN Roads Federation boss Cam Dumesny welcomed today’s announcement by the Federal Government for $1.8 billion in funding for local governments for road and community projects.

The support will help local councils support jobs and businesses by delivering priority projects focused on infrastructure upgrades and maintenance.

The new $500 million Local Road and Community Infrastructure Program and the bringing forward of $1.3 billion of the 2020-21 Financial Assistance Grant payment will also help communities battling the effects of COVID-19.

“Whilst no one can singularly claim credit for this, the joint action taken by WRF, Natroad and the Northern Territory Road Transport Association in calling for a major stimulus investment in regional roads and upgrades via local governments certainly helped,” Mr Dumesny said.

The WRF has been vocal in its calls for the government to not forget the WA transport and logistics industry and is currently putting together a list of proposed projects for possible funding.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said supporting councils to improve local roads and community infrastructure would have lasting economic and social benefits for communities, particularly those in the regions.

“This package will improve road safety and bolster the resilience of our local road networks, which will get Australians home sooner and safer, no matter where they live,” the Deputy Prime Minister said.

“Projects could include constructing or improving bridges and tunnels, street lighting and heavy vehicle facilities such as rest areas.