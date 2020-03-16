Menu
$15k down the drain after grain spillage

16th Mar 2020 11:20 AM

BETWEEN Thursday night and Sunday morning two semi-trailers were parked on the westbound pads of the Warrego Highway, both holding a large quantity of grain.

Police have said unknown people have opened the rear gates to both trailers, causing the grain to pour out and rendering it "useless" as food quality grain.

The approximate cost of the loss is $15,000.

Investigations are underway to determine if the incident was an act of random vandalism or a targeted attack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Gatton Police or Crimestoppers.

