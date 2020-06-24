Menu
A freight link upgrade will help ease congestion on the South Eastern Freeway. Picture: AAP
$145m to upgrade SA truck routes and roads

24th Jun 2020 8:47 AM

Heavy traffic on the South Eastern Freeway will be eased as part of a $145 million infrastructure cash splash for South Australia to create tradie jobs and rebuild the economy after coronavirus.

A north-south freight route upgrade to get more trucks off the freeway is one of 13 "shovel-ready" and road safety projects in the package Premier Steven Marshall and Prime Minister Scott Morrison will announce on Wednesday.

The package is part of a wider $1.5 billion federal infrastructure funding boost to create jobs, improve road safety and rebuild Australia's economy after the COVID-19 shutdown.

The $12 million upgrade to the North-South freight route between Murray Bridge and Annadale, bypassing Adelaide, will get under way by September and should be completed by December.

"This new freight bypass will help get some trucks off the South Eastern Freeway, easing congestion and making that road safer," State Transport and Infrastructure Minister Stephan Knoll said.

Originally published as Millions to get more trucks off SE Freeway

