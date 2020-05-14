$140k fine doesn’t solve training issues says NTRTA

Alice Springs fuel company Indervon was fined by the NT WorkSafe over the tragic death of a man who died in a fuel truck rollover.

LOUISE Bilato, the head of the Northern Territory Road Transport Association, has hit out at NT WorkSafe over a $140,000 fine handed down to an Alice Springs fuel company, Indervon, after the death of one of its drivers.

Indervon was convicted and fined after a workplace incident that killed a 51-year-old man in 2017.

Indervon pleaded guilty in the Alice Springs Local Court for failing to provide adequate training, instruction and supervision, which led to the death of one of its drivers, 51-year-old Mustapha Dahmani. in 2017.

Mr Dahmani was in his fourth week of work as a fuel truck driver with the company when he delivered fuel unsupervised along the Maryvale Rd.

He failed to negotiate a curve on an unsealed portion of the road approximately 74km south of Alice Springs.

In a letter addressed to NT WorkSafe acting executive director Melissa Garde, Ms Bilato said the NT road transport industry was concerned that the findings targeted the employer without referencing the liability of the road manager or noting the contribution of deficiencies in the heavy vehicle driver licencing system.

In response to the report’s statement that “unsealed outback roads in Central Australia present a range of hazards to drivers who are unfamiliar with the conditions” Ms Bilato said approximately 70 per cent of the NT’s public road network was unsealed and road conditions changed from day-to-day.

Northern Territory Road Transport Association, Executive Office Louise Bilato.

“It is precisely the reason drivers are instructed to ‘drive to the conditions. Determining what is adequate training in such circumstances is contentious because even highly experienced truck drivers have accidents due to the ever-changing corrugations, camber, bull dust and conditions on unsealed roads,” she said.

Ms Bilato said the NTRTA had consistently advocated for increased road maintenance funding to be made to grade and maintain the unsealed road network to a safe standard.

“Current funding allocations are grossly inadequate to achieving this outcome,” she said.

Ms Bilato also took issue with the statement that “Employers need to go beyond checking the worker holds the correct licence to operate the work vehicle.”

“In the NT and elsewhere, the licencing process in all heavy vehicle categories makes no provision for training, nor behind the wheel experience, on unsealed roads,” she said.

“Your investigation into the 2017 drivers’ death was an opportunity for NT WorkSafe to make recommendations to Austroads and Safe Work Australia that the National Heavy Vehicle Driver Licencing Framework fails jurisdictions like the Northern Territory and Western Australia with 70 per cent unsealed road networks.”

Ms Bilato said the National Heavy Vehicle Driver Licencing Framework makes no provisions for training or testing heavy vehicle driver competency on unsealed roads.

“This would be fine (perhaps) if trucks only drove on bitumen roads but the reality is that the majority of our road networks in the NT and Western Australia (as well as north Queensland) are unsealed.”