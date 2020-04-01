13 roadhouses that you can get a feed and shower

THANKS to the changing landscape due to COVID19, life on the roads for you guys is now a little bit harder.

But thanks to new government regulations, roadhouses will not close so you can still get a good feed and a shower and have a good space to take a break.

Hashtags like #letthemwash and #truckerswelcomehere have been starting to pop up.

If you're not anywhere near these places, check out the Facebook group Truck drivers food & showers Australia wide to see where you can stop.

Big Rigs has launched a campaign with the Australian Trucking Association to encourage truck stops and roadhouses to keep their toilets, showers and driver lounges open.

We've rounded up a few roadhouses who are still proudly supporting truckies.

1. Mortlake Roadhouse

LOCATION: 59 Dunlop St, Mortlake, Victoria

Mortlake Roadhouse, who has been offering drivers takeaway meals since the regulations kicked in are happy to now be able to provide the "legends of the road" a place to sit to watch a bit of television, have a feed or a coffee and get back to what they do best, keeping the country stocked up and supplied.

2. Mungbeans Woodford

LOCATION: 93 Archer St, Woodford, Queensland

"Truckers bring our food and everything else. Without them, everything stops."

If you're passing through Woodford and need a shower, you can use the one here, say owners.

They have closed their toilet to the general public and that will remain as they don't have the staff to manage it, however the bathroom will still be available for drivers to use and the owner will take care of it.

No purchase is required.

The cafe is closed on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

3. Camperdown 24hr Roadhouse

LOCATION: 319 Manifold St, Camperdown, Victoria

The owners were thrilled with the news they were allowed to keep serving truck drivers.

"The restaurant is open for truck drivers only," they shared on Facebook.

"So come on in have a bite to eat and a rest from the long hours you legends have been doing to keep Australia moving."

BP Lowe's BLACKALL

4. BP Lowe's BLACKALL

LOCATION: 8/10 Shamrock St, Blackall, Queensland

The great guys at BP Lowe's Blackall have set up their dining area so you can safely socially distance while you eat your meal.

You can also have your free shower and make your tea/coffee we just have to pour the milk in.

As with most places, you will have to stand on the taped areas while ordering, but owners said it was "no biggie" as most drivers had the hang of it now.

Just like to thank the majority of you that have been compliant and even had a laugh with us to make these worrying times just that little bit less stressful for us. Drive safe guys and gals."

5. Hotel Richards

LOCATION: 67 Cambridge St, Mitchell, Queensland

Owner Richard Kearns said they were still cooking meals at the pub and could bring them to truckies who were in the area.

You can order through by phoning 4623 1398 and they can bring it out to you.

There are places to pull up along Cambridge Street (the main street) as well as pulling up in front of the park.

The hotel can also offer you a shower if you need one.

6. Jail Brake Inn Cafe

LOCATION: 3241 Olympic Hwy, Old Junee, New South Wales

The truck drivers lounge is open as owners have spoken to the NHVR and their local health inspector and are classified as a roadhouse and as such are able to serve truck drivers dine in meals.

The rules are: tables to be spaced 1.5m apart, one driver per table, no more than 10 drivers dining at one time, drivers only allowed to stay for one hour and 1.5m social distancing must be kept at all times.

Drivers must fill out their name, phone number, time in and time out in the book and sanitise hands on entry and exit.

Cafe specific rules: meals and drinks have to be picked up from one central table and leave your plate on the table and staff will remove it when you leave.

7. BP Wallabadah Roadhouse

LOCATION: 10171 New England Hwy, Wallabadah, New South Wales

BP Wallabadah Roadhouse is offer free takeaway meals and coffee for all our truckies working hard at such difficult time.

The roadhouse also has clean showers and enough parking for B-doubles.

According to Facebook, the free food offer is valid until April 30, 2020.

8. Pacific Petroleum

LOCATION: 1628 Ipswich Rd, Rocklea, Queensland

The roadhouse will provide its full menu, however for takeaway only.

The lounge is open for those wanting to watch television, the shop open for grocery supplies and fuel as per normal.

9. Terowie Roadhouse and Motel

LOCATION: 1 Barrier Hwy, Terowie, South Australia

After consideration and a word to our health inspector the staff at Terowie have converted one of its motel rooms in to a dining area for single truck driver and co-truck drivers.

Drivers will be able to have a proper meal with real plates and cutlery, watch a bit of television, make your own tea and coffee, shower and toilet also in room.

This is available for any of our main meals.

So drop in, place your order head down have a break and staff will deliver your meal to the room.

To help us make this work time limits may apply and for your own benefit bring your kit with toiletries.

Owners said they are trying to "support our trucks and keep the safe on the roads".

10. Condamine BP

LOCATION: 16 Wambo St, Condamine, Queensland The BP is open seven days with showers available on request.

All meals are available for takeaway only, including breakfast, dinner meals, burgers and hot box food.

Phone (07) 46277106.

11. BP Barnawartha Logic Centre

LOCATION: 28 Bilston Dr, Barnawartha North, Victoria

The centre is open for sit down meals for truck drivers only.

They are following strict social distancing and hygiene laws so come in for a feed and a shower and stay safe out there.

12. Shell Strathmerton

LOCATION: 4972 Murray Valley Hwy, Strathmerton, Victoria

The Shell is open 24/7 and still serving all hot, fresh cooked meals as takeaway while you shower.

Call ahead if you would like to place your order on (03) 5874 5746.

13. Puma Roadhouse Charters Towers

LOCATION: 71-93 Thompson St, Mosman Park, Queensland

The dining room is open to truck drivers. To kerb ring ins from the public they will ask to see your licence.

It's impossible for us to find everyone, but if you know someone who's not on the list let us know.