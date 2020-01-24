12 truckin’ things to do

The came, they shared, they remembered.

1. January 25: Koroit Truck Show

WHERE: Koroit Footy Ground, Warnambool.

ONE of the most exciting days of the year, on the Australia Day long weekend, so come to see what this fantastic family friendly event has to offer.

Trucks, cars, bikes and lots more to see. There will be a truck show and shine, live music and more.

Go to the Koroit Truck Show Facebook page for all the details or email koroittruckshow@gmail.com.

2. February 1 and 2: Longwarry Heritage Truck and Vehicle Display

WHERE: Longwarry, Victoria, Recreation Reserve, Collette St.

SEE heritage trucks on show in Longwarry.

Vehicles must be 25 years or older.

Includes steam and stationary engines, entertainment, food and drinks, and children’s entertainment as well as a Sunday swap meet and market.

For details phone Peter on 0419 001 948, Owen on 0429 948 661, email phfarleysonsptyltd@bigpond.com or see the event’s Facebook page.

3. February 9: Canberra Rise Above Cancer Convoy

WHERE: Exhibition Park in Canberra (EPIC), ACT.

THE Rise Above Convoy for Cancer Families is an annual event to raise money and awareness for Rise Above – Capital Region Cancer Relief.

Convoy starts at Beard at 10am, bound for Exhibition Park in Canberra (EPIC).

The event includes live music, kids entertainment and more.

Details at facebook.com/riseabovecancerconvoy.

4. FEBRUARY 9: Mangrove Mountain Classic Truck, Car and Machinery Show

WHERE: Mangrove Mountain Recreation Reservce, corner Waratah and Wisemans Ferry Rds Mangrove Mountain

THE event will feature trucks, cars, tractors, stationary engines, “Little Big Rigs”, RC trucks, market stalls, hot food, a barbecue by the Rural Fire Service and much more.

Entry is free for patrons and $10 for exhibitors, $20 for market stalls.

For more call Dallas on 0417 285 047.

5. February 15: Boyup Brook Ute and Truck Muster

WHERE: Boyup Brook, WA

THE Boyup Brook Ute and Truck Muster will be held during the Boyup Brook Country Music Festival.

Truck registration from 8am at Old Railway Station. Includes parade through town, continuing to Hockey Oval on Jackson St. $10,000 in prizes, more than 13 categories.

Go to www.countrymusicwa.com.au/ute-and-truck-muster for more details.

6. February 29: Heywood Truck and Ute Show

WHERE: Heywood, Victoria, Keywood Rec Reserve.

THERE’S heaps to see at the truck show which includes a street parade, trade, food and market stalls, Victorian title woodchop, vintage tractor pull, circus, Lightning McQueen, Bullet Burnout Truck, Flair Riders, bucking bull and live music from Bo Jenkins.

For truck show details and more go www.facebook.com/heywoodtruckandute.show.

Leon and Simone Badenoch of Mount Gambier's 2013 4900FX Western Star entry at the Heywood Truck Show. Photo Lindy Annett

7. FEBRUARY 29: Australian Road Transport Heritage Centre Truck Show and Tractor Pull

WHERE: Gundagai Showgrounds

THE Australian Road Transport Heritage Truck Show and Tractor Pull event includes truck show ‘n’ shine, vintage truck pull, ladies tractor pull, 4WD ute pull, stationary engines, swap meet and market stalls, children’s amusements and heavy horse events.

For further information email info@arthc.com.au, go to visit the ARTHC website at www.arthc.com.au or phone (02) 6067 2106.

8. MARCH 5: Livestock, Bulk and Rural Carriers Association Conference

WHERE: Tamworth, NSW, Tamworth Regional Events and Conference Centre

AN ANNUAL gathering of fellow truckies, government, suppliers and industry representatives to focus on the needs of rural and regional heavy vehicle transporters.

Includes the Young Driver of the Year Award presentation and Spring Racing Gala Dinner and Auction Spectacular.

For more details go to www.lbrca.org.au.

9. MARCH 8: Clunes Historic Vehicle Show

WHERE: Clunes Showgrounds Victoria

PRESENTED by the Ballarat branch of the Historic Commercial Vehicle Club of Australia, the 10th running of the annual event will feature vintage and classic vehicles, trucks, cars, caravans, stationary engines, memorabilia and ride-on racing mowers display.

It will also include children’s entertainment.

Admission $10 adults.

For further info email hampstead1856@hotmail.com or see the HCVC Facebook page.

10. MARCH 21: Kyabram Mack Muster

WHERE: Kyabram Showgrounds

THE weekend will feature White and associated truck brands as well as all other trucks, buses, cars, tractors and memorabilia displays.

It’s open from 9am both days.

11. MARCH 28: Crawlin The Hume

WHERE: Campbellfield and Albury

RELIVE the old route from Campbellfield to Albury and see some fantastic vintage trucks as they make their way up the Hume.

This event is free for the public to come and watch these magnificent trucks as they travel on their journey up the Hume.

Entry is $50 per vehicle or $60, which includes the Saturday night dinner at Albury Race Club. Entries close February 29, 2020.

For more information and entry forms go to the Facebook page Crawlin The Hume 2020 or contact Robert French on 0409 380 090 or Trevor Davis on 0419 506 516.

12. June 6: 2020 Victorian Truck Driver’s Memorial

WHERE: Alexandra, Victoria

APPLICATIONS to have your loved one’s name appear upon the wall for this year’s service will close on March 30.

Applicants can contact Bette Phillips-Campbell on 03 969 295 500 or 0409 788 883.