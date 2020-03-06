11 top truckin’ things to do

The Working Truck Show at the Musuem of Fire, Penrith.

1. March 8: Clunes Historic Vehicle Show

WHERE: Clunes Showgrounds Victoria

PRESENTED by the Ballarat branch of the Historic Commercial Vehicle Club of Australia, the event will feature vintage and classic vehicles, trucks, cars, and memorabilia. Admission is $10.

2. March 15: Harden Truck and Tractor Show

•WHERE: Harden Murrumburrah Showgrounds

THE show will have displays of all makes of vintage, classic and working trucks, buses, fire engines, military vehicles, tractors, stationary engines and classic cars.

3. March 19-21: Sydney Build 2020 Expo

•WHERE: ICC Sydney

THE largest construction and design show for Australia will feature 300 plus speakers, 350 exhibitors, networking parties, Australia’s largest meeting of Women in Construction, a Festival of Construction and more.

Book tickets at sydneybuildexpo.com/

4. March 21: Kyabram Mack Muster

WHERE: Kyabram Showgrounds

THE weekend will feature White and associated truck brands as well as all other trucks, buses, cars, tractors and memorabilia displays.

It’s open from 9am

5. March 21-22: Oaklands Truck Show

WHERE: Oaklands Recreational Ground

ORGANISERS have added more categories to this year’s competition for trucks, cars, utes and motorbikes.

Highlights include the Hall of Fame and the Lights on the Hill event.

6. March 28: Kilcoy Convoy

•WHERE: Convoy leaves Winya Rd, Mt Kilcoy for departure to the Kilcoy Showgrounds

THERE’S still time to get involved in the Kilcoy Convoy.

Entry is $20 per truck and $5 per passenger and includes entry to the rodeo.

More details by phoning 0409477315 or 0428715496.

7. March 28: Crawlin The Hume

WHERE: Campbellfield and Albury

RELIVE the old route from Campbellfield to Albury and see some fantastic vintage trucks as they make their way up the Hume.

This event is free for the public to come and watch these magnificent trucks as they travel on their journey up the Hume.

For more information and entry forms go to the Facebook page Crawlin The Hume 2020 or contact Robert French on 0409 380 090 or Trevor Davis on 0419 506 516.

8. March 29: Penrith Working Truck Show

WHERE: Museum of Fire

THE Penrith Working Truck Show is back again for 2020.

The event showcases the best of the transport industry with huge B-doubles, custom trucks and fire engines on show.

More details at pwts.com.au

9. April 1-3: Trucking Australia 2020

WHERE: Cairns

THE Australian Trucking Association is bringing the nation’s premier trucking conference to Cairns, seeing hundreds of industry leaders, operators, suppliers and supporters head to the regional Queensland city.

For more information head to: www.truckingaustralia.com.au

10. April 1-3: MEGATRANS

WHERE: Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre

LEADING logistics and transport event MEGATRANS2020 will be held side-by-side with the Australian Bulk Handling Expo 2020 (BULK2020).

The conference will showcase the latest in artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, automated racking, telematics and route optimisation, warehouse automation, intelligent fleet systems, blockchain, Internet of Things, big data and advanced analytics.

More details about the expo can be found at www.megatrans.com.au/.

11. June 6: 2020 Victorian Truck Driver’s Memorial

•WHERE: Alexandra, Victoria

APPLICATIONS to have your loved one’s name appear upon the wall for this year’s service will close on March 30.

Contact Bette Phillips-Campbell on 03 969 295 500 or 0409 788 883 for more details.