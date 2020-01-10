11 of the best snacks for truck drivers on the go

What do you snack on?

WHAT better way to start off the new year than with a list of the best snacks to eat while you're out on the road?

The brilliant truckies in the 12 Volt Truckies Facebook group shared their favourite snacks recently.

Here's a few of the best.

1. Wayne Agius: "I usually take a container with capsicum, cucumbers, tomatoes and carrots. Or I change it and have olives, pickled onions, artichokes. I also take sliced cold meat cheese and tomato in them and crackers separate. Easy to stack in the fridge n nibble on plus healthy."

2. Scott McMahon: "Chicken buffalo wings from Aldi - cook and cool in a bag in lots of five or six and eat cold."

3. John O'Brien: "Egg and bacon pies are good cooked then cold."

4. Dale Workman: "Different cheese from Aldi and there Topz crackers. Usually cut up cheeses and put into a container. Nibbles on the go."

5. Jesse Flottman: Zucchini Slice - fine eaten cold and can contain other veggies such as carrot, peas or anything you want. It is sort of like a 'bread' with vegies cooked into it. No sugars only good stuff."

6. Ian Dhu: "Bacon, egg, diced tomato, an onion, grated cheese on top. Just put all the filling in the taco, scramble egg, pour in there an grate cheese on top cook for 20 mins the freeze in Chinese square containers, straight from the freezer into the oven, come up an absolute treat , wouldn't know they'd been frozen."

7. Kylie Jacka: "Small tin of flavoured tuna eat straight from tin or on Clix biscuits."

8. Penny Hastings: "I do some muffins up with filling, in the toasty, eg: ham and egg, cheese and tomato or any cold meat, col eats them hot or cold as a snack, Hard boiled eggs. Any Tin fish and biscuits."

9. Shane Fordham: "I don't mind a chilli strips cooked in the 12 volt just take a couple hot dog buns with lettuce, chilli sauce, mayo, cheese etc already glad wrapped. Spicy buffalo wings, or soy wings from butcher go alright on baking paper."

10. Christine Thiel: "Raw vege sticks with avacado or you favourite dip. Corn dip another option. What about cooking up meals in batches, frozen in takeaway containers. Can be reheated in 12v oven or frypan on butane burner. I do curries with lots of veges. Chicken and noodle with veges and nice spices. Parsley, mixed herbs and a bay leaf."

11. Sharon Jolley: "You could make rissoles to have as finger food, zucchini slice made in patty cake tins, chicken wings, sausages chicken kebabs."