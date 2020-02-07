10 trucking things to do

1. February 9: Canberra Rise Above Cancer Convoy

•WHERE: Exhibition Park in Canberra, ACT.

THE Rise Above Convoy for Cancer Families raises money and awareness for Rise Above – Capital Region Cancer Relief.

Convoy starts at Beard at 10am, bound for Exhibition Park in Canberra.

Details at facebook.com/riseabovecancerconvoy.

2. February 9: Mangrove Mountain Classic Truck, Car and Machinery Show

•WHERE: Mangrove Mountain Recreation Reservce, Mangrove Mountain

THE event will feature trucks, cars, tractors, stationary engines, “Little Big Rigs”, RC trucks, market stalls, hot food, a barbecue by the Rural Fire Service and much more.

For more call Dallas on 0417 285 047.

3. February 15: Boyup Brook Ute and Truck Muster

•WHERE: Boyup Brook, WA

THE Boyup Brook Ute and Truck Muster will be held during the Boyup Brook Country Music Festival.

Truck registration from 8am at Old Railway Station.

Go to www.countrymusicwa.com.au/ute-and-truck-muster for details.

4. February 16: Camp Quality Geelong Convoy

•WHERE: Ritchie Bros Auction House, Geelong, Vic.

THE convoy starts at 8am from Ritchie Bros, travelling around Geelong area and back to Ritchie Bros where the fun continues with a Show and Shine day.

More details at the Camp Quality Geelong Convoy Facebook page.

Australian Trucking Association’s Justin Fleming, General Manager and Ben Maguire, CEO, pictured at the recent Livestock, Bulk and Rural Carriers Association annual conference in NSW at Dubbo. PHOTO: GABRIELLE JOHNSTON

5. March 5: Livestock, Bulk and Rural Carriers Association Conference

•WHERE: Tamworth, NSW, Tamworth Regional Events and Conference Centre

AN ANNUAL gathering of fellow truckies, government, suppliers and industry representatives to focus on the needs of rural and regional heavy vehicle transporters.

Includes the Young Driver of the Year Award presentation and Spring Racing Gala Dinner and Auction Spectacular.

For more details go to www.lbrca.org.au.

6. March 8: Clunes Historic Vehicle Show

•WHERE: Clunes Showgrounds Victoria

PRESENTED by the Ballarat branch of the Historic Commercial Vehicle Club of Australia, the 10th running of the annual event will feature vintage and classic vehicles, trucks, cars, caravans, stationary engines, memorabilia and ride-on racing mowers display.

It will also include children’s entertainment.

Admission $10 adults.

For further info email hampstead1856@hotmail.com or see the HCVC Facebook page.

7. March 15: Harden Truck and Tractor Show

•WHERE: Harden Murrumburrah Showgrounds, Woolrych St, Murrumburrah.

THE show will have displays of all makes of vintage, classic and working trucks, buses, fire engines, military vehicles, tractors, stationary engines and classic cars.

For more details phone Kevin Sharp on 02 6386 5136, email sharpfergy@hotmail.com or check out the club’s Facebook site at www.facebook.com/Trucktractorclub.

8. March 21: Kyabram Mack Muster

•WHERE: Kyabram Showgrounds

THE weekend will feature White and associated truck brands as well as all other trucks, buses, cars, tractors and memorabilia displays.

It’s open from 9am both days.

9. March 28: Crawlin The Hume

•WHERE: Campbellfield and Albury

RELIVE the old route from Campbellfield to Albury and see some fantastic vintage trucks as they make their way up the Hume.

This event is free for the public to come and watch these magnificent trucks as they travel on their journey up the Hume.

Entry is $50 per vehicle or $60, which includes the Saturday night dinner at Albury Race Club. Entries close February 29, 2020.

For more information and entry forms go to the Facebook page Crawlin The Hume 2020 or contact Robert French on 0409 380 090 or Trevor Davis on 0419 506 516.

10. June 6: 2020 Victorian Truck Driver’s Memorial

•WHERE: Alexandra, Victoria

APPLICATIONS to have your loved one’s name appear upon the wall for this year’s service will close on March 30.

Applicants can contact Bette Phillips-Campbell on 03 969 295 500 or 0409 788 883.